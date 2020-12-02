Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys New Position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,785,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,264,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 18,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 97,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of EMLC opened at $32.56 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.02 and a 52 week high of $34.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.20.

VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Profile

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

Featured Article: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.