Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,944,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 71,829 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $225,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,295,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,089,309,000 after purchasing an additional 182,842 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,038,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,459,444,000 after buying an additional 290,805 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,415,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,305,285,000 after buying an additional 580,742 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,001,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $633,309,000 after buying an additional 465,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,684,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $589,758,000 after buying an additional 2,431,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America upgraded Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded Chubb from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Chubb from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.35.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $152.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.61. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $87.35 and a 52-week high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.54 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.86%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.87, for a total transaction of $143,972.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,130.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 132,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total value of $19,724,545.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 814,578 shares in the company, valued at $121,258,081.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,031 shares of company stock valued at $21,697,079 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

