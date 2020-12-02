Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,625,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 88,493 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $199,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. tru Independence LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $63.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $89.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.56.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 58.65%.

In related news, Director Philip L. Hawkins acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.94 per share, for a total transaction of $105,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,627.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WELL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Welltower from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Bank of America upgraded Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lowered Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.28.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.