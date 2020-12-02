Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,172,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 153,654 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $177,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 131.2% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Balentine LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 48.5% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $183,516.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,608.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AEP. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.88.

NYSE:AEP opened at $85.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.07. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.14 and a twelve month high of $104.97.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 69.81%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

