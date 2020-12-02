Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,195,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 58,331 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $178,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 9.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,803,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,526,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,718 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,878,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,222,021,000 after acquiring an additional 138,390 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,086,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $897,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,244 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,556,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $859,298,000 after acquiring an additional 725,486 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,432,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,312,000 after purchasing an additional 177,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $167.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.01 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.60. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.17 and a twelve month high of $229.40.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($1.11). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 6.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 68.09%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Truist dropped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $189.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $150.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.47.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 86,676 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

