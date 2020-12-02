Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,920,428 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 303,647 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $231,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 1.3% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 16,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Micron Technology by 0.7% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 4.2% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 5.2% in the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Capital Management boosted its position in Micron Technology by 5.2% in the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 5,260 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 71.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 11,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total transaction of $713,614.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,852,855.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 12,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $808,990.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,666,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,654 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,925 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology stock opened at $67.08 on Wednesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.13 and a 52 week high of $68.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $74.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on MU shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.39.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

