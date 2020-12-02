Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,584,661 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 707,630 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $182,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of HP by 16.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,859,851 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,054,296,000 after buying an additional 16,774,693 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 3.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,009,125 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $488,199,000 after buying an additional 1,043,307 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 910.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,184,556 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $259,353,000 after buying an additional 13,682,425 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of HP by 2.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,036,715 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $285,547,000 after buying an additional 353,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of HP by 35.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,870,190 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $206,425,000 after buying an additional 2,851,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $22.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.26. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $23.93. The company has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.98.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be paid a $0.1938 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 30.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HPQ shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on HP from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Cowen upped their price objective on HP from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on HP from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.87.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 10,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $213,698.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,153,434.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kim M. Rivera sold 97,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $1,883,219.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,145.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 194,289 shares of company stock worth $4,009,181. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

