Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 7.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,065,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 276,858 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $234,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 620.0% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth $45,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DFS. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.47.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $102,942.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DFS opened at $80.15 on Wednesday. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $87.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.79.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

