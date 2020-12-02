Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $166.07 Million Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,897,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,763 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $166,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $433,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 55,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 24,062 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 80,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 148.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 671,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,712,000 after purchasing an additional 400,927 shares in the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on The Kroger from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of The Kroger in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on The Kroger from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Kroger in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.26.

Shares of The Kroger stock opened at $33.01 on Wednesday. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $26.25 and a 1 year high of $37.22. The firm has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 11th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The Kroger had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $30.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

In other The Kroger news, COO Michael Joseph Donnelly sold 70,720 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total transaction of $2,349,318.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 373,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,395,577.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 6,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $203,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,515,142.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,720 shares of company stock valued at $2,891,478. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

