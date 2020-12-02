Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $172.53 Million Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,322,940 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 116,434 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $172,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,712,001 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,678,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,364 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 249.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,233,454 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $291,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,927 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 6,589.6% during the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 761,807 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $100,535,000 after purchasing an additional 750,419 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,495.0% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 706,964 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $92,195,000 after purchasing an additional 679,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,178,659 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $74,388,000 after purchasing an additional 649,316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $127.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.85 and a 200-day moving average of $129.61. The company has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.94. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.69 and a 52 week high of $147.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EA shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $142.00 to $127.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.86.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $105,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,715,829.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total transaction of $764,680.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,034,620.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 538,227 shares of company stock valued at $67,039,987 in the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

