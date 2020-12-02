Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $187.94 Million Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,156,170 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,230 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $187,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Square by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Square by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Square by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Square by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Square by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $136.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Square in a report on Friday, November 6th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Square from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Square has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.22.

In other Square news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.92, for a total value of $723,598.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,850 shares in the company, valued at $21,841,482. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 3,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.03, for a total transaction of $593,756.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,310 shares in the company, valued at $6,627,729.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 881,192 shares of company stock worth $156,244,407 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SQ opened at $203.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $184.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.52. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.33 and a 1 year high of $215.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 327.42 and a beta of 2.68.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. Square had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

