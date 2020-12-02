Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $195.18 Million Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,811,628 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 162,198 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $195,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTSH. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 15,034.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,817,666 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $671,480,000 after purchasing an additional 11,739,583 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,199,972 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $985,042,000 after buying an additional 8,336,747 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,466,896 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,094,810,000 after buying an additional 2,189,245 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,926,978 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,245,892,000 after buying an additional 1,789,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,429,613 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $251,691,000 after buying an additional 1,262,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $78.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.77 and a 200-day moving average of $65.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $79.04.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 4,400 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total value of $305,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,515,414.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 723 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total transaction of $53,169.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,662.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,346 shares of company stock valued at $3,986,802. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CTSH. Cowen upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.61.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

