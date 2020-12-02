Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $202.58 Million Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,570,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,278,674 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $202,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,350.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 6,673 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,131,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,405,000 after purchasing an additional 535,967 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 426,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after purchasing an additional 62,144 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $30.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.49. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.32 and a fifty-two week high of $30.26.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

