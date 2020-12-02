Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $205.33 Million Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,523,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62,275 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $205,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,956,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,554,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312,214 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of MetLife by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,556,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,858,000 after purchasing an additional 981,327 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,507,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,126,000 after purchasing an additional 110,024 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in MetLife by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,078,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,437,000 after acquiring an additional 44,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in MetLife by 105.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,932,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

MET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MetLife from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

NYSE:MET opened at $46.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.33 and a 200 day moving average of $38.72. The company has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $53.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

