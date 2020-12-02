Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $208.82 Million Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,044,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 75,087 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $208,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 425.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 2,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $642,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,091 shares in the company, valued at $12,120,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 7,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total transaction of $1,522,976.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,659 shares in the company, valued at $13,076,646.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,297 shares of company stock worth $3,334,656 over the last quarter. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ECL shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.69.

Shares of ECL opened at $224.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.61. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.60 and a twelve month high of $231.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $204.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.63. The firm has a market cap of $63.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.71, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

