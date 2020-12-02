Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $212.95 Million Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,296,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,636 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $212,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of K. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kellogg in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Kellogg by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,678,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,408,000 after buying an additional 75,155 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii raised its holdings in Kellogg by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in Kellogg by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 36,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Kellogg by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 60,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total value of $5,402,543.22. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total transaction of $5,550,811.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 500,001 shares of company stock valued at $32,525,064. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of K stock opened at $63.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.63. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $52.66 and a 52 week high of $72.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.99 and a 200-day moving average of $66.15.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.87%.

K has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Friday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.06.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

