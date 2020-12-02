Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $224.18 Million Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,027,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,096 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $224,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 942,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,753,000 after purchasing an additional 32,088 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 250,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,288,000 after purchasing an additional 9,596 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 72,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,735,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 181.9% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 23,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,117,000 after acquiring an additional 15,129 shares during the period. 48.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EL opened at $247.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $236.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.52. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.01 and a twelve month high of $259.77. The stock has a market cap of $89.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.71, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.04, for a total transaction of $4,111,457.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,517,250.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.06, for a total value of $488,120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,339,577 shares of company stock worth $570,019,182. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $219.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.10.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

