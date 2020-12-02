Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $235.21 Million Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 251.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 500,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 357,887 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $235,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZM. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 2.7% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.6% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.0% during the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.4% during the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.88, for a total transaction of $707,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $707,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.07, for a total value of $4,080,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 233,375 shares of company stock valued at $105,729,304. 24.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ZM opened at $406.31 on Wednesday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.02 and a 1 year high of $588.84. The firm has a market cap of $115.56 billion, a PE ratio of 520.91, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $473.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.58.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $777.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 366.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZM shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $217.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Mizuho started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. FBN Securities raised their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $421.88.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

