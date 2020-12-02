Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $250.09 Million Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,612,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 176,188 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $250,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of The Southern by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 7,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of The Southern by 1,658.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,964,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,652,000 after buying an additional 2,795,556 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of The Southern during the 3rd quarter worth $478,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of The Southern by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 189,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,069,000 after buying an additional 83,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of The Southern by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. 57.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Southern alerts:

In related news, Director David J. Grain sold 10,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total value of $544,599.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 791 shares in the company, valued at $41,859.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,959,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,721 shares of company stock worth $1,026,040 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Southern stock opened at $60.57 on Wednesday. The Southern Company has a one year low of $41.96 and a one year high of $71.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The Southern’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.32%.

SO has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on The Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Southern from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays upped their price target on The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on The Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on The Southern in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.15.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.