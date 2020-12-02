Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $250.59 Million Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 6.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,796,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 131,849 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $250,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Cowen lowered Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $150.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.93.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $174.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.18. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.11 and a 1-year high of $182.32. The firm has a market cap of $74.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.49%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,855 shares in the company, valued at $456,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $37,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,459 shares of company stock worth $19,660,527 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

