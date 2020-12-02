Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $252.89 Million Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 4.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,671,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 129,096 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $252,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Progressive by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,504,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,213,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,049 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in The Progressive by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,097,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,703,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,295 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in The Progressive by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,115,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,785 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in The Progressive by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,976,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,648,000 after acquiring an additional 66,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in The Progressive by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,503,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $331,641,000 after acquiring an additional 66,669 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 33,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $3,204,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,227,511.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total value of $276,389.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,697 shares in the company, valued at $5,271,149.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,812 shares of company stock worth $11,187,299. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Progressive stock opened at $89.16 on Wednesday. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $62.18 and a one year high of $102.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.03 and its 200 day moving average is $88.48. The firm has a market cap of $52.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.18. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on The Progressive from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Argus lowered The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Progressive from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Barclays initiated coverage on The Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.58.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

