Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $256.16 Million Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,233,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 117,999 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $256,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 180.9% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth about $55,000. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMC stock opened at $116.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.96. The company has a market cap of $59.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.86. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.33 and a twelve month high of $120.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 32,439 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total transaction of $3,727,565.49. Also, Director Lloyd M. Yates sold 6,658 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total value of $766,801.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,195.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.73.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

