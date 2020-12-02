Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,432,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,478 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $254,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional raised its position in Global Payments by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 7,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.90, for a total transaction of $1,263,477.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,117 shares in the company, valued at $5,617,263.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $85,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,182,423.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,288 shares of company stock worth $1,639,512. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GPN shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $191.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.39.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $195.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $180.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.16. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.54 and a 1 year high of $209.62. The stock has a market cap of $58.66 billion, a PE ratio of 116.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.05. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 73.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

