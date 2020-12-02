Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,372,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,104 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $242,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COF. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 88.3% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,843,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,226,000 after buying an additional 1,803,088 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 16.6% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,049,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,735,000 after acquiring an additional 859,517 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 55.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,731,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,431,000 after acquiring an additional 620,416 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 768.1% during the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 599,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,491,000 after acquiring an additional 530,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 144.2% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 892,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,890,000 after acquiring an additional 527,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 33,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.14, for a total value of $2,400,458.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,560,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,886,283.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 32,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.22, for a total transaction of $2,434,119.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,560,941 shares in the company, valued at $264,293,041.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 331,083 shares of company stock worth $26,580,722. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COF opened at $89.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a PE ratio of 44.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $107.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.13.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $3.06. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.31%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COF. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $86.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $78.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.26.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

