Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,427,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 179,878 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $183,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WY. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5,064.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Estabrook Capital Management grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WY shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.25.

In related news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 34,400 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total transaction of $984,528.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,001 shares in the company, valued at $715,528.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WY opened at $29.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $31.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 71.39 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.79 and its 200 day moving average is $26.40.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

