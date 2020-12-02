Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 17,285 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 982,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,285 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $180,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,953 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter valued at about $453,000. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on WHR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Whirlpool from $192.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Whirlpool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Whirlpool from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Whirlpool from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whirlpool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.88.

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $193.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $64.00 and a 12-month high of $207.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $3.41. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

In related news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.97, for a total transaction of $57,223.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,140 shares in the company, valued at $223,405.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 39,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.45, for a total value of $7,985,126.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,067 shares of company stock valued at $8,610,368 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.