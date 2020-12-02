Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 732,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,543 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $212,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 8.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,002,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,847,011,000 after buying an additional 1,127,576 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 7.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,691,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,388,828,000 after buying an additional 806,284 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,703,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,566,867,000 after buying an additional 154,131 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,504,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $725,995,000 after buying an additional 17,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,497,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $434,152,000 after buying an additional 37,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

MCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Atlantic Securities raised Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Moody’s from $358.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Moody’s from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.08.

In related news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total value of $11,944,933.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,908 shares in the company, valued at $75,851,530.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $279.20 on Wednesday. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $164.19 and a 12 month high of $305.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.48.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.50. Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 27.02%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.