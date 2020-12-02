Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 689,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 11,760 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $228,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 31.8% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.6% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 4.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at about $542,000. 76.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $5,749,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 14,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.01, for a total transaction of $5,211,193.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,505 shares of company stock valued at $20,532,200 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $376.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lam Research has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.44.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $467.65 on Wednesday. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $181.38 and a 1-year high of $469.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $396.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $343.67. The firm has a market cap of $67.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.50. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

