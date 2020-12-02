Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,652,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 67,871 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $231,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Newmont in the second quarter valued at $487,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 5.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the second quarter valued at about $233,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the second quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 104.9% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEM opened at $60.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $48.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.26. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $72.22.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 75.76%.

In related news, EVP Dean Gehring sold 3,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total value of $196,870.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,322.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 1,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $89,373.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,947,680.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,960 shares of company stock worth $2,290,311 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NEM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Newmont from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on shares of Newmont from $74.64 to $75.59 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.17.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

