Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,124,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,963 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $165,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 60.5% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the third quarter worth $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the third quarter worth $41,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 570.3% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the second quarter worth $52,000. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EMN opened at $98.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.79. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $34.44 and a 52 week high of $103.73.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Scott V. King sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total transaction of $1,850,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,368. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lucian Boldea sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $89,990.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,434.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,462 shares of company stock valued at $6,026,824. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EMN shares. ValuEngine raised Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a $91.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

