Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $171,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 759 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ORLY shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Atlantic Securities upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. DA Davidson started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $508.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $490.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.14.

ORLY opened at $453.56 on Wednesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $487.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $453.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $445.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.95.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.73. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 490.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 21.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total transaction of $9,011,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 107,404 shares in the company, valued at $48,391,946.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.02, for a total value of $997,542.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,969 shares in the company, valued at $9,485,674.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,300 shares of company stock worth $10,099,210 over the last 90 days. 2.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

