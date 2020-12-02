Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 5.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,134,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 315,426 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $216,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHH. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,094,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,712,000 after buying an additional 136,500 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,578,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,557,000. Matrix Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 1,268,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,668,000 after purchasing an additional 94,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 849,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,903,000 after purchasing an additional 84,527 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $37.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.13. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $26.31 and a 1-year high of $48.62.

Featured Article: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.