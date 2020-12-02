Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 106,164 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 8.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,143,129 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 106,164 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $244,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 61,263 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $13,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,904 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,244 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NSC opened at $238.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.18. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $112.62 and a one year high of $247.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total value of $292,988.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,232.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays raised Norfolk Southern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.96.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

