Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 134,797 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,778,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 134,797 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $173,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHW. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Charles Schwab by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in The Charles Schwab by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in The Charles Schwab by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.53.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 66,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $2,501,709.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 3,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total value of $145,698.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,854.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 911,702 shares of company stock valued at $42,355,600. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SCHW opened at $50.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.27 and a 200 day moving average of $37.32. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.65. The firm has a market cap of $93.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.47%.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

