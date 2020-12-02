Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 201,228 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,911,392 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 201,228 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $204,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 758.0% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,287 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 29.8% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 377.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,951 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 8,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $293,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,427 shares in the company, valued at $8,334,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,310,697 shares of company stock worth $56,291,079. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GM stock opened at $44.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $63.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.33. General Motors has a 52 week low of $14.32 and a 52 week high of $46.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.45 and a 200-day moving average of $30.48.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $1.36. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $35.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on General Motors from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.28.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

