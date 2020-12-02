Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 293,138 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 5.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,410,048 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 293,138 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $177,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,973,883 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,805,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,080 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,431,862 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $605,302,000 after acquiring an additional 151,859 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 10.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,234,506 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $682,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,864 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,839,237 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $497,484,000 after purchasing an additional 702,457 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,820,664 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $370,644,000 after purchasing an additional 31,946 shares during the period. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.62 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist raised shares of ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.61.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $39.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.80 and a 200-day moving average of $38.27. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $67.13. The company has a market capitalization of $42.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.75 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 19th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 16th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

See Also: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.