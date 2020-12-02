Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 60,468 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,528,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 60,468 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $178,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,760,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,590,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,683 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 19.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,039,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,037,493,000 after buying an additional 4,199,225 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,179,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $487,665,000 after buying an additional 73,905 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 10.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,221,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,112,000 after buying an additional 300,229 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 30.8% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,221,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,440,000 after buying an additional 523,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADI. Argus boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Summit Insights lowered Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.31.

ADI stock opened at $140.73 on Wednesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $141.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total transaction of $501,736.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,184 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,617.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 9,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.97, for a total value of $1,076,152.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,426.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,778 shares of company stock valued at $11,443,972 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

