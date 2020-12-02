Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 65,956 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,857,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 65,956 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $173,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of O. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.7% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.5% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Seeyond raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.0% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 9,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 11.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.0% in the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 19,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. 73.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $60.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of 49.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.65. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $84.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.32.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.71 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a nov 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.234 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 84.64%.

Several research analysts have commented on O shares. UBS Group started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Realty Income from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.77.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

