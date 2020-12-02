Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 74,460 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 3.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,905,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 74,460 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $209,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 36,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,033,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,477,000 after purchasing an additional 132,876 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 310.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 11,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 8,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Stephens cut The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Odeon Capital Group upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.63.

Shares of PNC opened at $140.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.41 and a 1 year high of $161.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

