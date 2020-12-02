Cigna (NYSE:CI) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $20.00-21.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $20.56. Cigna also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 18.30-18.60 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CI. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Cigna from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Cigna from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Truist lifted their price objective on Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cigna from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $247.95.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $207.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.01. Cigna has a 52-week low of $118.50 and a 52-week high of $224.96. The firm has a market cap of $74.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.16. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $40.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.54 EPS. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cigna will post 18.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Cigna news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.59, for a total transaction of $1,968,158.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,880,711.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric P. Palmer purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $168.77 per share, for a total transaction of $168,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,555 shares in the company, valued at $4,481,687.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,284 shares of company stock worth $13,132,287 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

