Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,353,014 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 167,989 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 1.10% of Citrix Systems worth $186,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Holderness Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,528 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 20.0% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 600 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,085 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 154.1% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 538 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Antonio G. Gomes sold 19,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $2,680,314.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul J. Hough sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total value of $267,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,883,065.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,684 shares of company stock worth $7,292,953. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS opened at $125.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.03 and a 200-day moving average of $137.27. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.31 and a fifty-two week high of $173.56.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $767.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.02 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. Citrix Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 7th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 33.90%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTXS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Citrix Systems from $162.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.93.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

