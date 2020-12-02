City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Short Interest Up 3,500.0% in November

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 3,500.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CDEVY. Macquarie cut shares of City Developments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of City Developments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Get City Developments alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CDEVY opened at $5.69 on Wednesday. City Developments has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $8.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.72.

City Developments Company Profile

City Developments Limited (CDL) is a leading global real estate operating company with a network spanning 103 locations in 29 countries and regions. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the Group is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation. Its income-stable and geographically-diverse portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, integrated developments and shopping malls.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for City Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.