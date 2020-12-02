Claren Energy Corp. (CEN.V) (CVE:CEN) Shares Gap Up to $0.17

Shares of Claren Energy Corp. (CEN.V) (CVE:CEN) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.17, but opened at $0.19. Claren Energy Corp. (CEN.V) shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 2,504 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.90, a current ratio of 0.01 and a quick ratio of 0.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $267,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.10.

About Claren Energy Corp. (CEN.V) (CVE:CEN)

Claren Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of petroleum and natural gas properties. The company was formerly known as Terra Nova Energy Ltd. and changed its name to Claren Energy Corp. in November 2016. Claren Energy Corp. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

