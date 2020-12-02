Clearwater Seafoods (OTCMKTS:CSEAF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Scotiabank

Equities researchers at Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Seafoods (OTCMKTS:CSEAF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “fair value” rating and a $8.25 price target on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.00% from the company’s current price.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Clearwater Seafoods from $5.75 to $8.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Clearwater Seafoods stock opened at $6.25 on Wednesday. Clearwater Seafoods has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $6.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.80.

Clearwater Seafoods Company Profile

Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated, through its investment in Clearwater Seafoods Limited Partnership, harvests, processes, markets, and distributes seafood worldwide. The company offers shellfishes, scallops, lobsters, clams, cold-water shrimps, langoustines, whelks, crabs, and ground fishes. It sells its products to retailers, food distributors and operators, processors, wholesalers, and importers.

