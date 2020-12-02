CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,469,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 113,337 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $245,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,282,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,434,567,000 after acquiring an additional 637,407 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,462,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,750,000 after acquiring an additional 23,030 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,768,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,053,000 after acquiring an additional 133,177 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,747,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,655,000 after acquiring an additional 40,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 14.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,439,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,184,000 after acquiring an additional 301,100 shares during the last quarter. 75.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CME opened at $179.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $163.38 and its 200-day moving average is $169.70. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.80 and a 52-week high of $225.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CME shares. Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $176.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “sell” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of CME Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.35.

In related news, insider Ken Vroman sold 4,541 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.63, for a total value of $693,092.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,831.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

