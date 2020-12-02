Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Shares Bought by Azimuth Capital Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 18.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,124 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 840,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,475,000 after acquiring an additional 180,570 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 595,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,776,000 after acquiring an additional 23,066 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 556,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,411,000 after acquiring an additional 66,517 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,005,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cogent Communications by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 377,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,665,000 after purchasing an additional 21,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CCOI opened at $57.96 on Wednesday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.20 and a 1-year high of $92.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 134.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.64.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.33). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $142.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.71 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 384.21%.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $26,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $70,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at $278,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,910 shares of company stock worth $314,202 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCOI. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $96.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $93.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cogent Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.11.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

