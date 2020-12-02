Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Coherus BioSciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.40. Coherus BioSciences reported earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will report full-year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Coherus BioSciences.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). Coherus BioSciences had a net margin of 33.06% and a return on equity of 90.98%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CHRS shares. BidaskClub lowered Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coherus BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Maxim Group started coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

In related news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 4,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $77,094.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 6,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $116,736.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,422 shares of company stock worth $322,923 in the last three months. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHRS. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 566.9% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,636,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091,200 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 2,286.4% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,157,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,671,000 after buying an additional 1,108,900 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the second quarter worth about $15,970,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 21.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,790,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,690,000 after buying an additional 663,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 167.9% during the second quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,023,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,280,000 after buying an additional 641,500 shares during the last quarter.

CHRS stock opened at $18.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.70. Coherus BioSciences has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $23.03.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

