Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Trustmark National Bank Trust Department

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department reduced its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% in the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 40.5% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares in the last quarter. BP PLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 199.2% during the third quarter. BP PLC now owns 245,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,920,000 after purchasing an additional 163,364 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,040,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,697,000 after acquiring an additional 80,032 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 145,280 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.22, for a total transaction of $12,380,761.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,796,806.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 387 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $29,915.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,856 shares in the company, valued at $375,368.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 262,673 shares of company stock worth $22,315,438. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Truist lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.08.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $86.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.57. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $58.49 and a 52-week high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.19%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

