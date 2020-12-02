CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.85), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CollPlant Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 392.96% and a negative return on equity of 242.84%.

Shares of NASDAQ CLGN opened at $10.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $58.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.78. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $14.55.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CLGN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Company Profile

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company's products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

