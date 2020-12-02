Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a growth of 3,500.0% from the October 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Titus Wealth Management boosted its stake in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 11,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 19.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 4.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund during the third quarter worth about $1,847,000.

NYSE STK opened at $25.83 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.51 and a 200-day moving average of $22.44. Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $25.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th.

About Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

